FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A dramatic fire caught on camera by Fayetteville Police has them feeling thankful no one was hurt.

The van caught fire on Jimmie Ave., but it wasn’t your typical vehicle fire. It was on the move, making what police are calling an ‘epic movie moment.

Officer Harris with the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) arrived just in time and can be heard in the video saying, “Hey, watch out!"

What you see in the video is what Officer Harris saw when he pulled up at the scene. A van had exploded, was on fire, and rolling away.

Officer Harris immediately jumped into action and got his fire extinguisher.

Sgt. Murphy, FPD Public Information Officer, said, "It was a windy and dry day, so it could’ve been really bad, and until the fire department arrived, Harris was a one-man show. I’m just happy our units responded so quickly so they could put those flames out. Firefighters need heroes and I think officer Harris was probably their hero that day.”

Thankfully emergency crews put out the fire, and no one was hurt.

The Fayetteville Fire Department told 5NEWS they believe the fire started from the van overheating.