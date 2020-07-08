x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Flash flooding hits the Piedmont Triad as storms move through area

Several counties reported areas of flooding including Guilford and Forsyth counties.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A number of flash flooding warnings were issued Thursday night as storms hit the Piedmont Triad.

Several counties reported areas of flooding including Guilford and Forsyth counties.

The heavy rain flooded a few cars in the Clemmons area. Floodwaters even took over an entire garage of a house. Another WFMY News 2 viewer captured flooding in their backyard in Winston-Salem.

A WFMY News 2 viewer also shared a photo of flooding in the Abbotts Creek Church Road area of Davidson County.

Credit: Barbara Perry
Flooding in Davidson County

The storms also created heavy lightning. WFMY News 2 viewer Robby Price shared a video of a lightning strike in Stokes County.

Related Articles