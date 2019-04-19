GREENSBORO, N.C. — Flash flooding is the number one storm-related killer in the United States, according to the National Weather Service.

FLASH FLOODING KILLS

At least 127 people die each year due to flash flooding. Why so many deaths? Often times, people think they can drive safely through a flooded road then realize they can’t which can become too late.

Flash flooding safety tips

One reason, people decided against finding a detour and attempt to pass over flooded roadways because they think they can make it safely to where they need to go but find themselves in danger. But it takes just six inches of water to make it more difficult to control your vehicle in water and it can be swept away in 18 to 24 inches of water. That’s why you’ll hear so many times, “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!”

WHAT IS FLASH FLOODING?

A flash flood is a rapid rise of water along a stream or in a low-lying urban area. Flash flooding can result from slow-moving thunderstorms, from numerous thunderstorms which develop repeatedly over the same area, or from heavy rains associated with tropical cyclones. These floods may develop within minutes, depending on the intensity of the rainfall, the topography, soil conditions, and ground cover, according to the National Weather Service.

FLOODING SAFETY TIPS

Remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Never drive around barricades. Local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas.

If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, then stay inside. If water is rising inside the vehicle, then seek refuge on the roof.

If trapped in a building, then go to its highest level. Do not climb into a closed attic. You may become trapped by rising floodwater. Go on the roof only if necessary. Once there, signal for help.

Stay away from high water, storm drains, ditches, ravines, or culverts

12 inches of water can carry away a small car

18 inches of water can wash away a vehicle

More than half of ALL flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into flood waters

Many flash flood deaths occur at night

6 inches of fast moving water can knock you off your feet

It takes only 2 feet of water to float away most vehicles

Never walk through flood waters

If you’re trapped by moving water move to the highest point and call 911

If line markings on the road are not visible, DO NOT drive through the water

Avoid driving through pools of standing water.

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect and can protect the life you've built. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

KNOW YOUR FLOOD RISK

You can find out the types of flood risk for your area by checking out the following:

CHARGE IT UP

Charge Up Your Tech Devices: With severe weather, there's always the possibility of power outages. Plan ahead and get your phones, laptops, and tablets charged up now. The more options you have when the power goes out, the longer you'll be able to keep in touch.

