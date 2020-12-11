Flooded streets, power outages caused headaches for some in Greensboro

Flash floodwaters are starting to recede around the city as utility crews work to get the lights back on.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Conditions improved Thursday evening after heavy rain caused flooding and power outages across Greensboro.

Latham Park is prone to flooding issues during storms and the waters of Buffalo Creek rose to cover a section of Latham Road. People like Drew Trottier came to take a look near a bridge on Cridland Road.

The city put up barricades to keep drivers from heading into the flooded roadway.

"I am glad that they close this road, I mean it's a pretty bad area to be right now," Trottier said.

One driver drove through the high waters but made it out. Most others made the right choice--to turn around, don't drown.

Megan Blake said you never know what could be in the water when you're on the road.

"I was just driving through my neighborhood and a truck turned so I just followed them but I didn't realize that these floodwaters were down here. It's really very dangerous. No one should be down here sightseeing so I just ended up here kind of by accident," Blake said.

Flash flooding was just part of the problem across Guilford County.

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said about three thousand customers lost power across the Triad, many because of trees that fell onto power lines.

"A classic sign when you see a very large amount of rain in a very short amount of time and you mix that with a little bit of wind when that front came through, that's a recipe to see some downed trees," Brooks said.

Brooks said outages weren't as widespread as in other storms.

"A couple of those are large outages so in other words once we repair that one outage, we'll bring on several hundred customers," Brooks said.