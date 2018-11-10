GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Almost a month after Florence, the Triad is going to be feeling the effects of Michael.

Flood-prone areas of Greensboro are preparing for potential flooding. Those areas include Revolution Mill and Latham Park.

Florence damaged some of Richard Willis' property. He's lived in Latham Park, right across from North Buffalo Creek for a little more than a year.

"We faired fairly well we had the crawl space flooded, we lost our HVAC but it could’ve been worse it didn’t get up in the house," Willis said.

Is he worried about Michael? Kind of.

"I'm trying not to be worried, I noticed the city dropped off the road blockades so that got me a little concerned."

The City of Greensboro did drop off road blockades on Wednesday, knowing Latham Road is usually a hard-hit area when it comes to severe weather. They road blocks aren't sitting upright just yet, because Latham Road is still open for business. Heavy rain is expected Thursday.

Revolution Mill is also an area of concern. It is on a 100 year flood zone. One resident, Brandon Gregory, explains the flooding Revolution experienced during Florence.

"The flooding came up in the parking lot area," Gregory said. "Buffalo Creek gets really high so they have the level indicators on the bridge and it normally gets up pretty high and then the bridge back here is completely covered."

In an email sent to residents from Revolution Mill:

RESIDENTS: Every lower level door that leads to the exterior in the residential building are designed with flood panels that are attached to the walls by the doors. When Buffalo Creek reaches a critical level, we activate a response team that will put these panels in place.

Guilford County emergency services says they're in 'wait-and-see' mode. They partner with 120 agencies when severe weather is anticipated; all are on standby for the storms potential impacts.

