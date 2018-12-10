WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A number of people have been evacuated from apartments complexes in Winston-Salem.

RELATED: LIST: School Closings, Delays in the Triad for Friday

Winston-Salem firefighters first evacuated a group of people in the Ladera Crest apartments after flooding on 25th Street.

RELATED: Possible Tornado, Widespread Damage As Michael Slams Into The Piedmont Triad

Fire crews have now helped with additional evacuations at another complex on Bethania Station Road. One woman told WFMY News 2, the water was up to her knees as she was in need of getting to safety.

RELATED: Guilford County Opening Disaster Shelter After Michael

The City of Winston-Salem said at least 50 people were evacuated from apartments. Evacuees were placed on buses while waiting for American Red Cross shelters to open.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY