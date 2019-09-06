DURHAM, N.C. — The heavy rain Saturday that flooded out many roads also did some damage at Duke University.

Several campus buildings are shut down due to flooding from torrential rains.

Some students who were inside the Bryan Center tell CBS 17 water started rushing into the building and knocked a glass wall out of place. There was also some damage to another wall inside the Bryan Center.

Crews had to pump out the water and were later seen putting up wood panels to stabilize the inside of the building. The eye center saw some flooding, also.

CBS 17 spoke with a woman who works at the Duke University Divinity School and got caught in the storms on her drive to Duke Saturday morning.

“It was still down pouring and it was somewhat rough getting here because there was so much water,” said Duke employee Valerie Helbert. “I have a Prius and I was driving through big puddles just to get here so my boss and I were a little concerned about what it would look like and we saw the fire trucks when we got here.”

Employees said there was flooding inside the Duke University Divinity School, as well as the chapel.

“There’s actually water inside the divinity school in some places that I haven’t seen water before,” said Helbert. “So, yeah, it was pretty intense and I think just the quantity of water in the short amount of time made a huge impact.”

The entire Bryan Center is closed while university officials work on assessing and repairing the damage.

The region could see more storms this weekend so Duke is warning everyone to stay alert.