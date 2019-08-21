HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Salvation Army's Center of Hope in High Point flooded Tuesday night and is now closed.

The center helps families in need of somewhere to stay, but right now is only filled with disaster cleanup workers.

The center's director says a couple inches of water got into the building, and they have to take up all the floors to prevent damage.

The center was about half full at the time of the flooding, but those families have been temporarily placed with other non-profits like The Boys & Girls Club, Open Door Ministries, and the Red Cross.

They hope to reopen by August 26th.

