GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – A flash flood warning has been issued for Guilford County until 2:30 a.m.

Flooding is causing a few problems already around Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department reports the westbound lanes of Cone Boulevard is closed between Summit Avenue and Orange Street due to flooding.

Related: Tracking Heavy Rain, Flooding Across The Piedmont Triad

North Eugene Street is closed in Greensboro between Florence and Victoria Street due to a downed tree and lines. Duke Energy is aware of the downed line and is currently working on the problem.

Greensboro currently has 2.05 inches of rainfall as it's turning out to be one of the wettest years on record.

Overnight the heavy rain will begin to taper off after midnight to some more scattered showers. These will continue one and off on Tuesday.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY