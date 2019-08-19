GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here we go again! Greensboro has been pounded yet again with hail, flooding and that’s not all. Hundreds of power outages are impacting businesses in Greensboro.

Flash flooding hit Greensboro causing problems in a number of areas from Elm Street, Latham Park area, Summit Avenue, to Wendover Avenue and other roads.

South Chapman Street turned into a river due to flash flooding. The road outside Our Lady of Grace Catholic School caused problems. Catherine Rusch shared a video of the road. Parents and students were attending the school for Open House night. Flooding also impacted other areas in the Triad.

The storms also uprooted a number of trees in Greensboro and in Winston-Salem. A tree fell across an RV on Fifth Avenue in the Dunleath neighborhood in Greensboro. A tree also brought down powerlines in Winston-Salem.

More than 1,000 outages were reported in Guilford County and more than 700 in Forsyth County.

In Greensboro, power outages impacted a number of businesses during dinner time. The strip at the corner of West Wendover Avenue and Sapp Road was impacted. Power was out at restaurants including Bad Daddy’s Burger, Zoe’s Kitchen and other businesses.

Khol's in Greensboro posted a sign on their business door reading, "We are closed due to no power."

