Norm Bungard took the leap from 14,000 feet up to fundraise for the services that Neighborly provides for seniors.

Example video title will go here for this video

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Even at 21, skydiving for a birthday could seem out of this world, but for one Pinellas County senior, it's a piece of cake.

"Most seniors can do more than they think they can," Norm Bungard said.

The senior citizen took his fourth tandem jump out of a small plane for his 85th birthday. While doing so, Bungard, who is a Pinellas County resident and community volunteer, raised funds and awareness for Neighborly and Meals on Wheels Pinellas. The companies provide critical senior services from delivering nutritious meals to adult day services.

"My objectives with this jump are to encourage all ages that they can do more than they think they can, raise funds for a worthy cause and ﻿to have fun," Bungard said in a statement.

Bungard took the jump from over 14,000 feet up with Sky Dive City. Upon reaching the ground, he was filled with joy.

"I am strong and confident," he exclaimed.