Flower prices surge this Valentine's Day amid supply shortages

With supply chain issues and recent inclement weather, local florists said customers can expect to pay more for flowers this Valentine’s Day.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — In exactly one week millions of people will celebrate Valentine’s Day. If you’re thinking of surprising your special someone with a bouquet of flowers, local florists said you better act fast.

Tracy Wilson is the owner of Blossoms Florist & Bakery in Jamestown. She said throughout 2021, her shop saw a shortage of flowers like lilies and roses. With supply chain issues and recent inclement weather, Wilson said customers can expect to pay more for flowers this Valentine’s Day.

“I would say a good 20 percent increase across the board,” Wilson said. “Probably the same as what you’re seeing at the grocery store because everything is being shipped. So, those shipping charges are being transferred to our whole seller and then being transferred to us so therefore it comes out in the cost of the product.”

She said the price of roses, a popular Valentine's Day flower, has increased this year. Instead of buying a dozen roses, she recommends mixing floral arrangements to help drive down the price. Her biggest piece of advice is to get orders in early.

“Valentine’s Day falls the day after Super Bowl Sunday and you know you guys are going to be focused on the game which is great,” Wilson said. “When you see those commercials, please call your local florist and we will be glad to take care of you.”