77 complaints filed against closed Triad flooring business

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A whopping 77 complaints have been filed against the now-closed Triad flooring business, Flowers Flooring, our Charlotte CBS affiliate WBTV reported.

WBTV received several calls and emails to their newsroom from customers saying they put down deposits for flooring and carpet work, but the company never delivered.

Flowers Flooring suddenly closed earlier in Sept. 2023, leaving customers with poorly done floors or unfinished warranty fixes.

As of Sept. 15, the business had 52 complaints registered against them with the NC Attorney General. Now, WBTV reported, that number has soared to 77.

WBTV reported that some customers have even filed civil suits against the owner, Jeremy Flowers.

According to WBTV, Attorney General Josh Stein said the deadline for Flowers to respond to his office's questions is Wednesday, Oct. 4.

