KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Whether you tip-toe through them, use them as a family picture backdrop or snip them and take them home, it's finally tulip season at Dewberry Farms.

This is the third year the farm has opened up the tulip fields for pictures and a u-pick event.

But, like everything else in the last week, there will be changes to how it's all done in order to protect you.

A ticket system will be in place to limit the number of people in the fields at any given time. This will keep less than 75 people in the fields and allow for social distancing. The Governor mandated all mass gatherings must have less than 100 people.

Also, to make sure there is no surface to surface contact, Dewberry Farms is asking the patrons who want to pick to bring their own tools.

“They’ll l be able to cut as many tulips as they want with their own shears or their clippers and they need to bring their own basket so there is not anything they are sharing with other patrons,” explains Art Johnson.



“We've already had several people make comments about how nice it’s going to be to have something that they can go out and do outside with all of this other stuff going on. I think people are looking forward to it,” adds Wendi.



The farm is opening up for pictures and u-pick Wednesday, March 18th. You can get tickets from Dewberry Farms right after Wendi's Facebook Sunday, March 15th at 4 pm. You will be able to ask her questions about how it all works.