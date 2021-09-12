Flu death reported in Guilford County

“We’re seeing influenza A being most common this particular season," Guilford County Health Director Iulia Vann said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has died from the flu in Guilford County. It marks the Triad’s first flu death of the season.

Guilford County Health Director Iulia Vann said there’s a reason to be cautious right now.



“We’re seeing influenza A being most common this particular season, which normally is associated with more serious disease. So that is also an area of concern, combining COVID-19 with flu and other respiratory viruses,” Vann said.

If you haven't already, doctors said you should get your flu shot. You can also get vaccinated for COVID as well. Doctors said you can get both of the shots at once.