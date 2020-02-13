NORTH CAROLINA, USA — 9 more people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, including a child under 5-years-old.

The latest numbers bring the total deaths to 75, this flu season.

The current flu season began Sept. 29 and runs through May 16.

The state logged more than 20 flu-related deaths last season, with more than half being people age 65 and older.

Doctors say the best way to protect yourself is by getting the flu shot and washing your hands.

According to the CDC, everyone should get flu shots. They also say children younger than 5 years old and adults over 65 are two of the groups of people most likely to experience complications from the flu.

