NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina health officials say six people died from the flu last week, bringing the total now to so far this season to 41.

At least three of those deaths are in Guilford County, according to local health officials.

Last week, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported nine flu-related deaths across the state.

The current flu season began Sept. 29 and runs through May 16.

The state logged more than 20 flu-related deaths last season, with more than half being people age 65 and older.

