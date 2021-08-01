'We're being vigilant about washing hands': Flu numbers 'unusually low' in North Carolina as COVID-19 cases rise

The latest data from the state shows flu deaths are down by 89% with only one death so far compared to nine this time last year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases keep climbing in our state, flu numbers on the other hand have fallen.

The latest data from the state shows flu deaths are down by 89% with only one death so far compared to nine this time last year.

"Even with my staff, they were saying last year they were down with the flu this time last year and things of that sort. But we haven't heard anything around our area, from my family or anything. Everything is basically around COVID," said Monica Moyer, a Greensboro mom.

Health experts said there's a perfectly logical explanation for the differences in flu numbers between last season and this season so far.

They have credited the unusually low flu activity to COVID-19 restrictions and stricter personal hygiene guidelines.

Cone Health officials said people are wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distance because of the pandemic. They say doing that has been keeping them safe from the flu.

"The most wonderful thing for us is that we are not having a flu season right now. We have had no positive flu test at Cone Health so far," said Dr. Mary Jo Cagle of Cone Health.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, of over 1,000 specimens sent to the State Laboratory for viral testing the week before Christmas, none was positive for influenza.

"We are all doing these protective measures that people should have been doing all along and that's a good thing," said Ebonie Fuller, also a Greensboro mom.

According to Dr. Cagle, scientists saw almost no flu outbreak in the southern hemisphere.

That pattern predicted the outcome in the northern half which includes the United States.

"Even as infectious as the flu is, COVID is worse. The best advice I can give to folks is to stay home as much as you possibly can to protect yourself and those you love," said Dr. Cagle.

With the COVID-19 cases going up, health officials have said that things can still change because the flu season ends in May.