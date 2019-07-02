Several Triad-area medical chains are implementing temporary visitor restrictions at their facilities during flu season.

To help curb the spread of the flu, Cone Health, Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Atrium Health and Randolph Health systems are restricting children 12 and under visiting their facilities beginning Friday, Feb. 8 at 7 a.m.

Restrictions are not in effect for children 12 and younger seeking emergency care or care at a hospital, clinic or doctor's office.

Here are some of the facilities implementing the restrictions:

Cone Health

Alamance Regional Medical Center

Annie Penn Hospital

Cone Health Behavior Health Hospital

The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Wesley Long Hospital and Women’s Hospital

Novant Health

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Novant asks that those 13 and over with runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough not to visit patients.

Wake Forest Baptist Health

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist Health – Davie Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist Health – Lexington Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist Health – Wilkes Medical Center

All visitors to the facilities should wash their hands with soap and water or use sanitizing gel when entering and leaving.

UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh and UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and Hillsborough say children 11 and under can no longer visit patients. Cape Fear Valley Health implemented a policy restricting children under age 12 from visiting the hospital.

The flu season officially began Oct. 1 and typically runs through March 31.

