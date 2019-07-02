Several Triad-area medical chains are implementing temporary visitor restrictions at their facilities during flu season.
To help curb the spread of the flu, Cone Health, Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Atrium Health and Randolph Health systems are restricting children 12 and under visiting their facilities beginning Friday, Feb. 8 at 7 a.m.
RELATED: NC Flu Deaths At 16, Hospital Restrictions In Place
Restrictions are not in effect for children 12 and younger seeking emergency care or care at a hospital, clinic or doctor's office.
Here are some of the facilities implementing the restrictions:
Cone Health
- Alamance Regional Medical Center
- Annie Penn Hospital
- Cone Health Behavior Health Hospital
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Wesley Long Hospital and Women’s Hospital
Novant Health
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
- Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center
Novant asks that those 13 and over with runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough not to visit patients.
Wake Forest Baptist Health
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health – Davie Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health – Lexington Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health – Wilkes Medical Center
All visitors to the facilities should wash their hands with soap and water or use sanitizing gel when entering and leaving.
RELATED: ‘Love Is In The Air And So Is The Flu,’ Mount Airy Rescue Squad Wants You To Wash Your Hands
UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh and UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and Hillsborough say children 11 and under can no longer visit patients. Cape Fear Valley Health implemented a policy restricting children under age 12 from visiting the hospital.
The flu season officially began Oct. 1 and typically runs through March 31.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users