CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — There's a new four-legged kid on the block at Shackleford Banks. Cape Lookout park supervisors posted on Facebook Thursday about female pony. The post says the foal was born some time around the storm.

"We cannot say for sure if it was before, during or after. This close-up baby picture was taken with a telephoto lens."

Cape Lookout posted a reminder to visitors to obey the rules and stay at least 50 feet away from the horses, even more for a mare with a new foal. Let them have time and space to bond -- only take photos using a telephoto lens.

Cape Lookout National Seashore Hurricane Dorian Advisory #4 -- Passenger ferry service (via Island ... Express Ferry Service) to the Cape Lookout lighthouse area on South Core Banks will resume operations on Saturday, September 14 from Harkers Island. The Light Station Visitor Center and the Keepers' Quarters Museum remain closed, restrooms are also closed as power and water are currently unavailable on the island.

