Food Lion expands to-go services near Greensboro

The corporation said it’s adding “Food Lion To-Go” grocery pick up services at three nearby locations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Food Lion announced Monday its continuing to make grocery shopping easier amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The store is expanding to-go services in the Greensboro area.

The corporation said it’s adding “Food Lion To-Go” grocery pick up services at three different Food Lions which include:

6275 Wilson Grove Road, Mint Hill, NC

4709 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC

5200 Us Bus Hwy 29, Reidsville, NC

According to Food Lion, customers can use the Food Lion to-go website or the Food Lion to-go app to confirm availability and place orders.

“Expanding this convenient service to more Food Lion stores is more important than ever,” said Food Lion director of operation for the Greensboro region Scott Fisher. “We want to give Greensboro neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

The service allows customers to place an order and pick up their groceries the same day, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“With the click of a button, Food Lion To-Go allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items without having to ever enter a store,” the company said in a news release.

Customers can access the service by visiting Food Lion’s to-go website or opening the Food Lion To-Go app, entering their zip code and selecting the nearest participating store and adding groceries to their cart, and choosing when they want to pick-up.

Visit Food Lion’s website for more information.

