WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing at a Food Lion.

It happened Wednesday, August 28th in the parking lot of the Food Lion on New Walkertown Road.

Police said 30-year-old Joseph Hannah stabbed 31-year-old Dorrell Brayboy after a verbal argument.

Police arrested Hannah Tuesday after a short chase in High Point.

He is being charged with murder and is in jail without bond.

