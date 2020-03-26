SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion Feeds is donating $50,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina to provide more than 4,000 boxes of food and supplies for local families in need.

This donation is part of $600,000 in pledged donations the retailer has made as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We know that many of our neighbors have been tremendously impacted by the recent school and business closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “Hunger is a lot closer than you think. That need is heightened right now, and we want our neighbors to know they can count on us during this unprecedented time."

“As an essential service provider, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC is continuing to provide food for families, seniors, children, and anyone who needs it,” said Eric Aft, CEO for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC."

The grocery store chain released this statement related to the donation:

In America, 5.5 million seniors and one in seven children across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint are food insecure. Food Lion has committed $500,000 to be donated directly to its Feeding America affiliated community food bank partners serving towns and cities where Food Lion operates. The additional $100,000 will be donated to Feeding America® to support its overall response efforts.

