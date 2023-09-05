Why are there food items inside mailboxes?

On May 13th, the National Association of Letter Carriers will take part in the largest one-day food drive in the country. You can participate.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across North Carolina and all across the country are encouraged to leave bags of non-perishable food by their mailboxes for local Letter Carriers to pick up.

It's part of the annual National Association of Letter Carriers 'Stamp Out Hunger' Food Drive.

Letter carriers will go to homes to pick up the food, then return to their Post Offices. That's where volunteers will unload the food from the postal trucks, sort the food, and load it into trucks that will take the food to local food banks.

Timothy Greene helps manage the food drive in Asheboro. The food picked up there it will be brought to the Salvation Army, the Christians United Outreach Center, and the Southern Christians United Outreach Center.

"When we see the children, and we know that food insecurity exists in a community, I think that gets me right here, and it's just a way to give back, it's our way of giving back and it's simple, we're not asking to give money, just give out a can of food," said Greene.

Theresa Franklin is the Food Drive Coordinator in Greensboro. The food picked up will go to Urban Ministry, Backpack Beginnings, and Salvation Army.

"It's a good cause, it really is and it's big because it's nationwide so you're thinking that day, how many carriers are picking up the food for this cause and it makes you feel good," said Franklin.

One of the nonprofits benefiting is Greensboro Urban Ministry. The organization has seen a significant increase in the need for food.

Urban Ministry CEO, Brian Hahne, said it became more noticeable after Easter, when SNAP benefits ended.

"We really have seen a significant uptick, especially since Easter and I think a lot of that is the SNAP benefits have started to either expire or scale back," said Hahne. "We’re serving approximately about 130 households a day and that’s not individuals, those are households, families with children.”

Hahne said during the summer, the need will only grow, as kids are out of school and fewer resources are out there for families.

He said the organization can't do it without the help of the community.

"I walk into our front door every day, and I see folks waiting for help, and to be a part of an organization with a mission to meet that need, that values folks that come, that we come alongside them, we want to support them in their journey, and to see the generosity of the community, it's easy to wake up every morning and go into work," he said.

Be sure to put your non-perishable food items in bags by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13th.

If you would rather, you can deliver the food to your local post office.