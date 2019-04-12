GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hard to beat a diner serving up giant biscuits and pancakes "eight days a week."

Turns out, the Food Network thought so too, naming Smith Street Diner best in North Carolina - and one of the top 50 in the country.

The Greensboro staple, which opened in 2005, was included on a recent list of must-visit diners across America on FoodNetwork.com.

The list's author highlights the famous cathead biscuits - calling the "buttery, crumbly rounds" a "fine match for all manner of breakfast fixings like scrambled eggs, bacon on Neese's sausage."

Personally, I find the homefries hard to beat.

OTHER STORIES

Crafted: The Art of Street Food closing in downtown Greensboro

New Publix-anchored shopping center coming to Burlington

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE