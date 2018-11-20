There's no 'waffling' when it comes to who serves the best waffles in North Carolina.

Food Network featured Dame's Chicken and Waffles on its '50 States of Waffles' list to recognize the best waffle restaurants in each state.

The list praised Dame's, also in Durham and Cary, for its waffles, chicken and shmear, a sweet crème butter the restaurant claims will make you forget about syrup.

"Waffles are available in five different flavors, each one fluffy, craggy-edged and as good as the one before it," said the network.

You can find Dame's at 301 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro.

