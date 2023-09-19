Food stamp delay: NCDHHS working with Davidson County to clear backlog

NCDHHS confirmed Davidson County is working to clear a backlog of food stamp benefits.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County is working to clear a backlog for food stamps.

Some recipients reached out to WFMY News 2 over concerns about their benefits being delayed several weeks.

We reached out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. NCDHHS confirmed the county's delay in processing food stamps.

NCDHHS said it is working with Davidson County to provide support as they work to clear the backlog. Support includes regular meetings with the county, providing technical assistance, and providing additional ARPA funding.

We've reached out to Davidson County to learn more about the issue.

