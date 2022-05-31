$60,000 Food truck stolen in High Point

The Tacos La Chula food truck was stolen last Thursday.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A family said their food truck was stolen in Thomasville.

The Tacos La Chula food truck was stolen last Thursday and now they’re urging the public to keep an eye out for it.

"Hope is the last thing that dies, and we have a lot of faith that it will show up," Tacos La Chula owners said.

The family makes authentic Mexican cuisine. They said they spent $60,000 on the food truck and it's only been in operation for one year before it was stolen from Old Thomasville Road in High Point.

If you have any information call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake will have more Tuesday night on WFMY News 2 at 11 p.m. as she speaks with the family.



