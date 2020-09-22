Food trucks feeding Alamance-Burlington School System kids

MAC's Diner food truck will drive around Alamance county delivering food for students.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School will deliver food to its students via food trucks.

The truck was purchased with community donations. The truck arrived Monday and its maiden voyage was Tuesday.

The team met up at Eastlawn Elementary at 10:30 a.m. They then headed out into the nearby neighborhoods. The food arrived during the students' lunch break.