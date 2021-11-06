Forbush High School commemorates student who died with football game balloon release

The football game between Forbush and North Surry was postponed Friday night until Saturday "due to a tragedy at Forbush," according to a media release from NCHSAA.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Students and community members are honoring the life of a student who died, with a balloon release before Saturday night's football game at Forbush High School in Yadkin County.

The commemoration is happening 6:30 p.m. Saturday and people are asked to wear purple in the student's honor, according to a post from the Forbush Athletic Booster Club confirmed by Yadkin County Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin.

Yadkin County Schools released a statement Friday indicating that a student died Thursday night:

"It is with great sadness that we inform our community that a student at Forbush High School passed away last night. We cannot release any additional details at this time. Counselors and personnel from across the district are at Forbush High School today to support our students and staff during this difficult time."

"This has been a challenging week for our schools with the passing of two of our students in separate incidents this week. Please keep the families of these students—as well as our schools, staff, and the entire YCS community—in your thoughts and prayers today and in the days to come."

This is a developing story and will be updated as we confirm further details.

