As we go into the work week, we'll see more of the same Monday & Tuesday, before the weather pattern changes late in the week.

We'll see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday & Tuesday, with low rain chances. If a stray shower or storm pops up, the Foothills and Mountain regions would be the most likely place for that isolated coverage to occur.

Humidity will gradually increase as we head through the week.

By Wednesday, we'll see a few more pop up showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

At this point, it looks as though chance of rain Wednesday will be around 30-40%, before ramping up to 40-50% late in the week into the weekend. We'll continue to refine and adjust our forecast as we go through the week.

As rain chances go up, temperatures will go down somewhat. Here's a look at the 7 Day Forecast, valid as of the beginning of this week.

