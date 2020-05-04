ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County officials have created a form that can be used to report Stay-At-Home Violations.

The form collects the needed details from the violation to be properly forwarded for investigation.

Click here to view the form and view the full release from Rowan County.

Rowan County currently has 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

