The 2020 NBA All-Star player pool will be completed on Thursday night, and captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will get a complete look at their potential draftees as the All-Star Game reserves will be announced live on TNT, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The two captains and 10 starters for the game, selected by a combination of fan, media, and player votes, were announced last week. On Thursday night, 14 more players -- seven from each conference -- selected by the league's coaches will be revealed.

James and Antetokounmpo will pick their teams from the 22 players that were selected to participate next week on Feb. 6.

Triad native and High Point Christian academy alum Bam Adebayo could be selected as an NBA All-Star reserve. He currently plays with the Miami Heat averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds a game.

