Former ACC Headquarters building now up for sale in Greensboro

The Atlantic Coast Conference moved its headquarters to Charlotte. The Greensboro building is now on the market.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The two-story, free-standing office building that once housed the Atlantic Coast Conference headquarters in Greensboro is now up for sale.

Real estate firm CBRE|Triad announced Tuesday, the Weybridge Lane listing hit the market.

"With its close proximity to Grandover Resort and other major markets in the Piedmont Triad area, the property boasts the perfect blend of a serene office setting paired with unbeatable access to various amenities, golf courses, and more,” said Richard Mossman, Executive Vice President at CBRE|Triad.

The office was originally built in 1996 to serve as the ACC headquarters. It sits on just over an acre of land, right next to the East Course, a championship golf course at Grandover Resort.