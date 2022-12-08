x
Former Alamance Co. man facing charges of sexual assault with child

Deputies said the sexual assault occurred in 2010 and 2011.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A 28-year-old man is facing sexual assault with a child charges in Alamance County.

Manuel Abraham Zelaya Hernandez was arrested on Tuesday.

Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit launched an investigation in August, the victim said that the sexual assault happened three different times in 2010 and and 2011.

As a result of the investigation, detectives then issued felony warrants for Zelaya Hernandez. Since the sexual assaults, he has been living in Harris, Texas. With help from Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit they arrested him.

Zelaya Hernandez is being charged with one count felony first-degree sex offense with a child, and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. He is under extradition orders and will be returned to Alamance County.

