Former Alamance County EMS director dies

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County is saying goodbye to longtime public servant John Breitmeir who died over the weekend.

For decades, he worked for county EMS and the county rescue squad.

Breitmeier was the first EMS director for Alamance County, taking the job in 1973.

He kept the ambulances running. Colleagues recognized his service, by naming him a life-time member of the rescue squad.

Breitmeier kept that title, even after retiring from EMS.

Coworkers knew him as a "one-of-a-kind gentleman,” and a "good old country man" who was never in a bad mood.

Breitmeier died from natural causes Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. Breitmeier leaves behind several children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

