Retired Alamance Sheriff’s sergeant, former firefighter dies from COVID complications

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — First responders in Alamance County are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Former firefighter and retired Alamance County Sheriff's Sergeant Tim Morton died from COVID complications, according to his son Dustin. He said both he and his dad tested positive for coronavirus in September. His father developed pneumonia brought on by the virus. He was eventually, diagnosed with lung scarring after recovering from COVID.
He worked with the Gibsonville and EM Holt Fire Departments. He was a sergeant with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. He died on Dec. 3 at age 56.