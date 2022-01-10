Former 'American Idol' runner-up Clay Aiken to run for Congress again in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken says he’s running for Congress again in North Carolina, this time seeking to succeed the retiring U.S. Rep. David Price.

Aiken announced his bid for the 6th District seat in the Research Triangle area Monday in a video. He finished second to Ruben Studdard on the TV singing contest in 2003. Aiken has had a career in music, theater and reality shows but also won the Democratic nomination for another district in 2014 before losing in the general election.