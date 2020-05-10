Larry Crenshaw was the chief of police for Anderson from 2012 to 2015.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police Detective Larry Crenshaw died over the weekend after being attacked by hornets in the Brookville area.

According to the Rush County Coroner's Office, Crenshaw, 59, and a friend, Darryl Caudill, were taking down a tree stand when they were attacked.

The coroner said hornets stung Crenshaw more than 40 times and began to have issues with shortness of breath and collapsed in the woods.

The coroner said Caudill went to get help, and neither man had a cell phone with them. According to the coroner, Caudill was able to find people to help get Crenshaw out of the woods.

The coroner said Crenshaw was transported to Rush Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

“It appeared to be an allergic reaction,” Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter told the Anderson Herald Bulletin.