ASHEBORO, N.C. — Former Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Patrick Conway is due in court Tuesday for charges of child abuse and reckless driving.

Conway was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired, 2 Counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse, Reckless Driving and Failure to Maintain Lane Control stemming from an incident on June 22.

Archdale Police responded to a crash on I-85 South, near mile marker 110.

Dispatchers received multiple calls from witnesses who noticed a black Cadillac Escalade driving erratically for several miles, before crashing into a tractor-trailer.

Officers responding to the scene identified Patrick Conway as the driver. He had his two young daughters in the backseat of the car. According to the police report, he told the officer he was on his way from Raleigh to Lake James.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Board of Trustees asked for Patrick Conway’s resignation after the incident. He stepped down last month.