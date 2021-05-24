Former Caswell County Commissioner facing child sex charges

Andrew Sterling Carter was indicted on five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A former Caswell County Commissioner is facing child sex charges.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office requested on August 3, 2020, the State Bureau of Investigation look into allegations against Andrew Sterling Carter who was a Caswell County Commissioner at the time. The allegations included soliciting a minor over the internet.

He was later indicted on five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office said Carter was arrested on May 7. He was issued a $9,900 secured bond.