ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A Claflin University professor who passed away last year has left the school $350,000 that she apparently had been saving.

Linda Hill was a faculty member for the English Department at Claflin for more than 40 years. She passed away in 2019.

On Monday, her family gave a check for $350,000 to a place she called home. Hill had left the money to the school in her will.

Hill is remembered as a champion of the writing center and provided extra guidance to students taking English 101. And now the place she spent most of her time helping so many students become better writers is now dedicated in her honor.

"You can't replace a person like that who gave 46 years of outstanding service in the gateway courses of English 101," Claflin's President, Dr. Dwaun Warmack. "Those are courses where every student has to take, and she had a labor of love to pour in those students."