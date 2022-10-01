Former Congressman Mark Walker to give update on his election plans for 2022

Former U.S. Representative Mark Walker to announce his upcoming election plans for 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features previous interview with Mark Walker earlier this month.

Former U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-N.C.) will give an update on his 2022 election plans Thursday evening.

Walker will make an announcement at 6 p.m. about his election plans with his supporters. He previously represented the U.S. House from 2015 to 2021. He decided not to run again after his district was redrawn to favor the Democratic candidate.

In December, Walker and his wife Kelly released a video saying he was still debating if he should run for Senate or the House.

Walker said he was recently offered the endorsement of former President Trump for a U.S. House seat in central North Carolina.