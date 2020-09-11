Walter Durst wasn't a contestant on the show Jeopardy! he met Trebek in a different way.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Not every person with a fond memory of Alex Trebek competed on the show Jeopardy!

One Columbia man never got a chance to meet him but was moved by Trebek without ever getting to shake his hand.

Walter Durst wrote the trivia show legend and and he will never forget what the quiz master wrote back.

Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family. For 37 amazing years, Alex Trebek was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. pic.twitter.com/aLTb8sWWGh — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) November 8, 2020

You see, Durst collects autographs.

He has the Beatles and Elvis, even old "no show" George Jones.

And quite simply, he wanted to add Alex Trebek to his collection.

“I had written to the Jeopardy! people and asked them if Alex Trebek could send me an autograph and they told me that he doesn’t do things like that unless you write him a personal letter. So they gave me the address and I wrote to him.”

Durst knew that Trebek had been going through a rough time with his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, “and I thought maybe my words might mean something to him so I told him my story about how I survived in my life and maybe he could get some inspiration from that.”

Durst said he was homeless for a time and that he overcame his situation through prayer and hard work.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

“He wrote me back and sent me this very nice picture. It says, ‘Dear Walter, I’m so glad you turned your life around and became a positive force for others. Well done. Alex Trebek.'”

“I was just blown away," Durst says, "I have this picture hanging on the wall beside my bed and every night before I go to bed I see it and it just inspires me to get up the next day.”

Other Midland residents, who did compete on the show., had this to say about the man who always wanted to hear the answer in the form of a question.

Michelle Mueckler appeared on the show in 2018 and says, "It’s tragic. I have a father who is fighting cancer right now- not pancreatic cancer- and is a little bit older than Alex… but he’s one of those people… he’s been around for so long it’s just almost strange that he’s not going to be there anymore. Especially considering Johnny Gilbert whose the announcer on the show, when I went two years ago he was in his mid 90’s and so you just never think that anything is ever going to happen to him even though he got this horrible diagnosis he seemed to really bounce back. People have been talking on Facebook, former contestants - I don’t think people got the sense that he was really that ill again. So a lot of people were really really shocked today and it’s you know- everyone has their own memories of him. Even prior to being on the show, he was a special figure.”

Robert Brannon a teacher at Dutch Fork High School says, "Having watched Jeopardy! since the 1980s I have always felt that the success of the show was in large part due to his natural charisma as a host. It was one of the highlights of my life to appear on Jeopardy! and to meet him if only for a short time. I am very sad that he has died, and my heart goes out to his family and close friends. He will be missed. Jeopardy! will never be the same, television will never be the same without him."