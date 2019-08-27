EDEN, N.C. — Former Eden City Manager Stephen Bradley Corcoran pleaded guilty to felony larceny charges in Rockingham County Superior Court Tuesday morning, the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Corcoran pleaded guilty to felony larceny by an employee. In doing so, Corcoran entered an Alford plea which is a guilty plea, but the defendant in the criminal case does not admit to the crime and asserts innocence. An assistant with the District Attorney's office said the charge stems from an SBI investigation.

Corcoran has to pay $20,000 in restitution and is on nine months of supervised probation. After that, he’ll be released to unsupervised probation.

Mayor Neville Hall said he was shocked when he heard about Corcoran being charged. He also said Corcoran was charged for manipulating timesheets for at least one of his kids who also worked for the city.

Corcoran worked for the city for 18 years and had been city manager since 2001.

Mayor Hall said Terry Shelton could take over as interim city manager, but the board must first vote on it Thursday night at the next Eden City Council meeting.

We're working to get more information from the SBI. Check back for updates

