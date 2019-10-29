FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Forsyth County Sheriff has died. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Ron Barker died Tuesday at the age of 86, surrounded by his family.

Barker served as the Sheriff of Forsyth County from 1990 to 2002. He served a total of 28 years with the Sheriff’s Office with the last 12 of his tenure as the Sheriff. The Sheriff’s Office said one of the major accomplishments of his tenure was implementing the Sheriff’s Alcohol Field Enforcement (SAFE) Team to keep impaired drivers off the streets and highways.

Former Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff’s Office said Barker's health was declining before his passing.

Forsyth County Sheriff, Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. issued the following statement:

“With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to the Barker family at the loss of Sheriff Ron Barker. I personally want to thank Sheriff Barker’s family for allowing me to spend time talking with him prior to his transitioning. It is because of him, and men and women like him that have gone before us, that this agency is what it is today,” stated Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. “We are grateful for the dedication and service of Sheriff Barker. On behalf of the entire Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office family, we send peace to his family and to our community during this time of mourning.”

