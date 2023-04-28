Former gang member helps people from making the same mistakes

Winston-Salem native David Moore went to prison in 2002 after getting involved with drugs and gang violence. He now mentors and inspires the youth.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This week is Youth Crime Prevention Week.

A former gang member who spent some time in prison wants to stop young people from making the same mistakes he did.

Life as you know it can take a turn in the wrong direction.

"God works in mysterious ways too. It took him to sit me in prison for me to think about how I was doing," David Moore said.

Especially if you were introduced to a lifestyle that involved drugs and violence.

"I carried guns, and the guys that worked under me I would give them a gun to protect what we were doing," Moore said. "I had a plug from Mexico that would send me what I needed, and I would distribute it out."

Because of his poor choices, Moore spent two years in prison at the age of 40. Behind bars, he says he would think about his niece he helped take care of.

"We would go out to eat every Friday, Red Lobster. She would order the shrimp pasta," Moore said.

He said his niece was a joy to be around. she didn't know the lifestyle he was living, but would always uplift him.

They had a bond like no other until she passed away from Sickle Cell while he was in prison. At that moment, he knew he had to turn his life around.

"She loved me like that, so I had to love her back harder," Moore said.

When Moore got out of prison, he began mentoring young people and teaching them skills like painting cars, styling hair, and writing music.

He started a program called Project Moore.

To get into the program, kids have to write an essay about why they want to improve.

"You get paid a stipend, but you got to be in school, you have to maintain at least a C average," Moore explained.

Brandon Reynolds and Romi White worked with Moore when they were younger.

"I went to school, started having a lot of trouble when I went to school, things of that nature. I ended up in the streets," Reynolds said.

"I would hang out on the main streets where there was a lot of drug activity and one day I got picked up and sent to jail for possession of cocaine," White said.

Two men with a heartwrenching past. But thanks to the leadership Moore provided them, their stories didn't end there.

"Instead of downing me about it, he said, 'Well ok you are going to come to the shop and work on cars, and I'll give you a little money'," Reynolds said.

Reynolds now drives trucks for a living and White owns a home renovation business.

"I never really had my father growing up and I can call Mr. Moore at 2 a.m. in the morning and he's going to answer the phone," White said.

Moore is currently working with 10 young people.