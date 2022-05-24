Former GCS substitute teacher charged with sex crimes faces additional charge

Richard Gene Martin, 73, is facing several sex offense charges, including an additional charge of attempted 1st-degree statutory rape.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A former substitute teacher who was arrested for sex crimes is facing more charges.

Court officials said on Tuesday, that Richard Gene Martin, 73, is facing an additional charge of attempted first-degree statutory rape. He is also facing a bond of more than $1 million, according to attorneys.

Police said on May 10, officers arrested and charged Martin for a sexual assault incident. The initial investigation resulted in Martin being charged with the following:

Statutory sex offenses with a minor

Indecent liberties with a student

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Felony possession of marijuana

Judge Fletcher said the maximum sentence for indecent liberties with a child is 68 months in prison for each count. The maximum sentence for first-degree attempted statutory rape is 490 months in prison.

Guilford County Schools' Chief of Staff Dr. Rebecca Kaye released a statement about the investigation.

“We are deeply troubled by this news and the horrific breach of trust, and we are providing all necessary resources to support the law enforcement investigation. We encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. As always, our counseling staff are available to students who desire support," Kaye said.

Anyone who believes they have information about these incidents is asked to report it to Greensboro Police Department.

