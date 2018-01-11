GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A downtown salon shut down suddenly over the summer will open under new management this winter.

Clients and workers felt blindsided when Chakras Spa and Salon closed in July. Now, the building owner confirmed the space has been leased to a new tenant, who is planning to open a new spa some time in December.

The new tenant told WFMY News 2 she has a big salon in Texas, and a friend in our state told her about the Chakras closing. She sees this as a big opportunity, but isn't sure about keeping the Chakras name, or changing it to something else.

We'll update you with new details as we get them.

