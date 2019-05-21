DURHAM, N.C. — A Greensboro man and UNC student died after being rescued from the water at Eno River State Park last week.

Karriem Eric Jenkins, 20, was swimming in the Eno River on May 15 when Durham Police received a distress call. He was taken to the hospital where life-saving measures were taken, police said.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. on May 15, according to an incident report. Jenkins died Thursday morning.

Jenkins, who went by Eric, was the Valedictorian at the Middle College at NC A&T in 2016. Jenkins graduated at the top of his class with a 4.48 GPA.

Jenkins' mother died in 2008 when he was only eight.

"I was fortunate enough to have a great family that didn't allow me to skip a beat," Jenkins told WFMY News 2 in 2016. "My Aunt stepped in and took that place. I look to her as my mother. I've had many mother figures throughout my schooling. There's always been someone there to help me move forward and strive to do great."

Jenkins was a UNC student from August 2016 to April 2019, the university confirmed. He was studying biology. Jenkins logged more than 800 hours of community service before going to UNC.



A funeral service for Jenkins will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Perry Brown Funeral Home.

The circumstances around Jenkins' death are not known at this time.